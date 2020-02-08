|
February 9, 1927 to January 4, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Elsie Katherine Dyce at the age of 92. She was a beautiful soul and will be dearly missed by all her family, numerous friends and neighbors.
Elsie was born in Melville, Saskatchewan and was one of 14 children of Antoni (Anthony) and Stanislawa (Stella) Czepeil / Chapiel. At age 17, Elsie moved to Fort William Ontario and started working at Canadian Car Hawker Siddeley during the war years. While there, she met the love of her life William John (Jack) Dyce. After the war ended, they returned to Saskatchewan where Elsie and Jack were soon married. They farmed together for a few years in Lumsden Saskatchewan, but due to unfortunate circumstances they were unable to continue farming. With their two sons, they returned to Fort William where Jack started working at Can Car.
Elsie appreciated everything she had and lived a long, happy, content life. Elsie was a stay at home mom for her children, and in her later years loved being with her grandchildren. After age 80, she continued to share her caring and nurturing nature while helping out for many years at her daughter Suzy's daycare. Elsie always enjoyed being around the children and quickly became a special Nanny to all the daycare kids and their parents.
Elsie was very active. Her daily routine often involved getting out for a walk, playing on the computer, doing word searches and reading magazines while watching her favorite TV shows. Twice daily, Elsie would spend 45 minutes praying for everyone she knew which included saying all their names. Elsie took great pleasure in baking and often made banana bread. Over the years it was shared with many, many people. This past year she took up a new hobby of diamond painting and created a lot of special gifts for close family and friends to cherish.
Elsie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her children Patrick, Brian (Donna), Brenda, Susan (Bruce) and Rodney. She touched the hearts of many people including those of her grandchildren Michael, Steven, David, Brian, Andrew, Jacqueline, Greg, Robbie, Sarah, Shannon, 10 great grandchildren, her the extended family and her close friends.
Elsie was predeceased by her husband of 50 years Willian John (Jack) Dyce, her grandson Douglas Sanderson, her parents Stella and Anthony Chapiel, brothers Charles, John, Bernard, Vincent and sisters Ruth, Anne, Helen and Francis.
Thank you to Dr. Savage and all the staff at Thunder Bay Regional who looked after her on her final day with us. A special thank you to "mom's girls" at the Regional Cancer Centre Radiation Department for taking great care of her this past year. God Bless you all. Thank you to Dr. Haggerty, Dr. Kornder, and Dr. Almond for providing compassionate care for Elsie.
As per Elsie's wishes, cremation has taken place. Interment will be held later this year in Saskatchewan at a private family service.
If friends so desire, donations may be made in Elsie's memory to the Thunder Bay Cancer Centre or the charity of your choice.