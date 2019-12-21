|
|
Mrs. Elsie Salomon, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family, at Hogarth Riverview Manor on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 exactly one month short of her 94th birthday. On-line Condolences may be sent to
Elsie was born on January 18, 1926 in Menzie, Manitoba, the daughter of Nikola and Mary Drul. She grew up in Manitoba, working on the family farm. As a young woman she moved to Port Arthur. It was here that she met Peter Salomon and the two were married in Fort William on September 30, 1950 and together raised 5 children. Elsie enjoyed gardening, crafts and community volunteering, especially her time assisting seniors by driving them to their appointments. A woman of strong faith, she was a member of the Holy Cross Ukrainian Catholic church where she was a member of the C.W.L. and was also very active with her volunteer work in many other church activities. Elsie worked for 20 years in the C.S.R. Department at the McKellar General Hospital, retiring in 1991. She was a wonderful cook and took great pleasure in preparing many meals for family and friends, with the end of the evening inevitably involving people wanting to take home a loaf of her delicious bread. Elsie always had a smile on her face and even more so when spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her children: Darcie (Tony) Camilleri, Murray (Karen), Larry (Judy) and Carl (Julia) Salomon; grandchildren: Stefan Camilleri, Nadia (Paul) Susidko, Lisa, Paula, Thomas, Adam (Megan), Jennifer, Kristina, Zachary, Joel, Andrew, Brandon (Maddie) Salomon, Jessica (Filip) and Matthew (Kesiya); 5 great grandchildren as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was predeceased by her husband Peter, son Terry and brother John and sister Jean.
Funeral services for the late Elsie Salomon will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 when family and friends will gather in the Exaltation of the Holy Cross Ukrainian Catholic Church, 415 Victoria Avenue W., for the Funeral Mass beginning at 10:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Stepan Didur. A reception to follow in the church hall. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. with prayer service for the deceased (Panachyda) being offered at 3:30 p.m. in the Blake Funeral Chapel, 200 May Street South. The interment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery following the reception, As expressions of sympathy, memorials in lieu of flowers to, T.B.R.H.S.C Foundation, Our Hearts at Home Cardiovascular Campaign, Salvation Army or to Holy Cross Ukrainian Catholic Church would be appreciated.
Elsie Salomon will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
www.blakefuneralchapel.com