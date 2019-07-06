Home

Elsie Sheppard Obituary

Passed away July 5, 2019. Born in Carmanville, Nfld. July 19, 1925. Parents Kenneth and Bessie Pennell. Predeceased by parents, husband Fred Sheppard, Nov. 21, 2003, brothers-in-law Cecil and Bramwell Sheppard, Clyde Hobbs; sisters-in-law Barbara, Jesse, Alva and Dorothea Sheppard. Survived by son Robert Sheppard, daughters Betty (Bill) Soini, Melida Sheppard (Randy Boyd), grandsons Bill (Melissa) Soini, John (Leanne) Soini, Theo (Ashley) Sheppard and Fred Sheppard; great grandsons Skylar, Keelan, Ascher Soini, Aiden Sheppard; great granddaughters Danyka Soini and Ava Sheppard. Also survived by sister Norma Hobbs and sister-in-law Ada Cole; numerous nieces and nephews. As per Elsie's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private burial will be held at a later date. The family would like to graciously thank the staff at Pioneer Ridge, floors 1 and 4 for the exceptional care given to our mother during her time there.

