Elsie Solomon Obituary

Mrs. Elsie Solomon, age 93 years, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family, at Hogarth Riverview Manor on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Funeral services for the late Elsie Salomon will be held on Monday, December


23, 2019 when family and friends will gather in the Exaltation of the Holy Cross Ukrainian Catholic Church, 415 Victoria Avenue W., for the Funeral Mass beginning at 10:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Stepan Didur. Visitation


for friends will be held on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. with Panachyda being offered at 3:30 p.m. in the Blake Funeral Chapel, 200 May Street South. A full announcement to run in Saturday's edition.


On-line Condolences may be sent to www.blakefuneralchapel.com

