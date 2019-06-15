|
December 3, 1929 -
June 11, 2019
It is with profound sadness that the family of Elva Wrigley announce her passing in the early morning hours of June 11, 2019 at the age of 89 years.
Mom came to Ontario on her own at the age of 16 from Saskatchewan. In 1949 she married the love of her life, Gordon Wrigley. Together they raised 9 children on the family farm in Murillo, which has been in the family for 100 years as of 2019. She also raised her young brother Walter, who came to live with her at the age of 12. Uncle Walter was more of a big brother rather than an uncle to us.
Mom was a born Caregiver. She was always looking after anyone who needed help and was the first one to lend a hand when needed. She wore many hats but cooking was her passion. She could make a meal out of nothing and it tasted sooo good. Mom catered many a wedding in the Murillo and Kakabeka area. She also catered at the Kakabeka Legion where she was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary and at the Slovak Legion. For many years you could find Mom downstairs in the kitchen of the old Town Hall cooking up a storm for the Murillo Fair and a few years at the Hymers Fair. She worked at numerous camps and resorts. You could also find her for many years in the kitchen of the Kakabeka Hotel, the A-Okay Cafe and Brian's Drive-In. Mom was a Car Hop at the original A&W on Tenth Avenue, and she was also the Mail Lady in Murillo for a few years. Above all else her family came first. Mom will always be remembered for her infectious laughter by all that knew her.
Mourning her passing are her children Linda Larocque, Diane Polowski, Carol Alton (Gord), Gary (Lori), Barry (Peggy), Terry, Norman (Wendy), Norma Barscello (Glen) and Jeff; sisters Mary-Jane, Irene and brother Harvey; sisters-in-law Lorna Matthews and Muriel Wrigley; 19 Grandchildren, 14 Great- grandchildren, 3 Great -great- grandchildren, affectionately known as Grandma Elva. Also mourning her loss are "Special Nieces and Nephews", Uncle Walter's children Tim & Laura, "The Rees Kids" Brenda, Elinore, Debby and Shirley and our Dryden cousins Cathy and Ernie.
Predeceased by her husband Gordon; sons-in-law Gaetan Larocque, Larry Alton and Roger Denis; her parents George and Jessie Matthews as well as her siblings Gladys, Marjorie, Elsie, Isabelle, Bessie, Kenny, Douglas, Donald, Gordie, Carmen and Walter.
A special thank you to her caregivers Karen and Bonnie whose weekly visits she enjoyed so much, her foot care worker Sherry.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home on August 3, 2019 with interment at Stanley Hill at a later date with her beloved Gordie. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.
