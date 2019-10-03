|
|
With deep sadness, the family announces the passing of Elvi Inkeri Maijala on September 29, 2019, age 84 years. Elvi passed away peacefully at Pioneer Ridge with family by her side. Online condolences may be made at
Elvi was born on April 22, 1935 in Haapajarvi, Finland. In 1957, Elvi immigrated to Canada with her husband Lauri. Both Elvi and Lauri were hard workers throughout their lives with their primary goal being the creation of a full and beautiful family life. Together, through sunshine and rain, they fulfilled this goal leaving behind a legacy of love and family connection.
In this partnership spanning 65 years, Elvi was the center and the heart. Our mother, our mummu, created a nurturing and loving home environment. She was always there for us, eager to respond to and meet our needs. In the early years, mom doted on her husband and children. She was known for keeping a house so clean that you could, as we often said, literally “eat off the floor”. She was also known for her cooking, especially her baking. As children, we have fond memories of coming home on a Friday afternoon to the smell of her fresh baked pulla. As grandchildren arrived, David and Hannah, she turned her attention to smothering them with as much love and care as she possibly could. Her grandchildren carry with them many memories of their mummu's loving devotion and kindness.
Mom worked outside of the home as well, for a lengthy period of time, working for a local, private cleaning company. Following this, she worked for many years for the St. Joseph's Care Group in Nutrition Services at the Heritage. Mom was known for her hard work ethic and exacting standards. She made many long-time friendships through her work and was sorely missed when she chose to retire in order to spend more time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Retirement also provided more time for enjoying their camp at Surprise Lake and vacationing in Florida each winter, doing so until health matters made such travel difficult.
Elvi, our mother, our mummu, has expanded our hearts, left them bigger, more compassionate and more open. She will forever be loved and remembered by her son Seppo (Wanda) and her daughter Pirjo Smith (Sandy, David and Hannah).
Elvi was predeceased by her husband, Lauri, and her parents, Leevi and Sulvi Kiiskila.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hilldale Lutheran Church, 321 Hilldale Road, with Pastor Jari Lahtinen officiating. A private interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation in Elvi's memory may be made to either the Hilldale Lutheran Church or to the Alzheimer's Society.
