On the morning of August 25, 2020, Heaven gained a beautiful angel. Elvira Chiappetta passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children, after a brave battle with ovarian cancer. Born on April 20, 1949 in Luzzi, Cosenza, Italy. She arrived in Thunder Bay in 1967 and married her best friend, and soulmate, Elio. They went on to have 4 children and built a life filled with beautiful memories. Elvira was a loving mother but shined as a grandmother and great grandmother. She spent many years babysitting her grandchildren and most recently her great grandsons. They are so thankful for the many memories they have of her. She was fondly known as Nonna by all who had the privilege of meeting her. Every summer, Nonna found great joy in tending to her garden but greater joy in giving away her bounties of beans, cucumbers and tomatoes to all of her friends and family. Food was always plentiful and delicious at Nonna's. Her meatballs, rice balls and pastina were a favourite among her grandchildren. A visit to Nonna's had to be made on an empty stomach because when Nonna offered you something to eat, you had better say yes. Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners always guaranteed a table full of all of her specialties. Family gatherings were what she lived for. Nonna was happiest when she was with family and friends. Our hearts ache knowing that we will no longer be able to have afternoon coffee visits or late night talks with our sweet Nonna. During her illness, she still managed to keep us laughing even with just a look. The many days and evenings spent with her, throughout such a difficult time, will forever be treasured and always remembered. Elvira is lovingly remembered and survived by her 4 children, Sarina Gentile, Sam (Kari), Rob (Amy) and Tony (Erin). Also left to mourn are her grandchildren, Carolina (Vince) LaMarca, Tonia Gentile, Michelle (Darryl) Saldanha, Michael Gentile, Marco, Nick, Daniel, Kayla, Ethan & Elio Chiappetta. Big Nonna will also be missed by her great grandsons, Adrian, Julian & Gabriel LaMarca. She was also very excited about meeting another grandbaby and great grandbaby that are on the way. Also, surviving, are brothers Giuseppe, Mario (Maria), Silvio (Rosaria), sister in law Domenica Cosenza in Italy, and brother Antonio (Maria) Cosenza in Toronto. She is also survived by many sisters and brothers in law, nieces and nephews in Italy, Toronto and Thunder Bay. Elvira is predeceased by her beloved husband, Elio Chiappetta, parents Saverio & Luisa Cosenza. Her son in law she loved like a son, Giancarlo Gentile. Her only sister, Carmela Lento and brother Francesco Cosenza. Our family suffered its greatest loss the day she was called back home. We do not know how we will go on without her but with the many funny stories and happiest of memories we have of her, we will somehow find our way. Nonna, we saw how hard you fought to live but now it is time to rest and live on through your family. We miss you, we love you and we are so blessed to have had the years we had with you. Although the time is never enough we know we will one day see and embrace you again. A Private Funeral Mass will be held will be held at St. Dominic's R.C. Church with entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, August 30th, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm in St. Dominic's Church with Vigil Prayers beginning at 6:00 pm. Due to the COVID-19 regulations if you wish to attend the visitation you must RSVP at the Blake Funeral Chapel website on Elvira Chiappetta's page (https://memorials.blakefuneralchapel.com/elvira-chiappetta/4311958/index.php) click RSVP and book your time slot. Should friends desire, memorial donations to the charity of one's choice would be appreciated. As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral/visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services. Elvira Chiappetta will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.



