Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
639 Grey St
Fort William, Thunder Bay, ON
Much Beloved, Elwood Lloyd Jones of Shuniah, Ontario (Thunder Bay) died in his home, where he lived for 50 years, on November 13th, 2019.

Lloyd obtained a Masters in Education and International Studies. He and his wife Willa lived and taught for many years in Malaysia. Three of his children were born on the Island of Borneo, Malaysia. He considered his friends overseas as family, visiting often. Lloyd's insatiable zest for knowledge and adventure led him to many faraway destinations. He also operated a traveller's Hostel out of his home. As an entrepreneur, Lloyd and Willa developed a rugged piece of land in Shuniah into a mobile home park calling it "Longhouse Village". He named the park and streets after landmarks in Malaysia. He spent countless days digging ditches, painting fences and planting trees. He referred to the nearby forest as the "Jungle".

Lloyd took up writing essays on a wide range of topics to keep his mind sharp and focused. He loved the fellowship of his church community. He sang in the choir and often played the piano for Sunday service. Lloyd and Willa worked together to sponsor and settle hundreds of Refugees to Thunder Bay and Canada. As conflict and war arose, they welcomed many refugees into their home from Vietnam, Central America, Burma, Eastern Europe, Sierra Leone and other African countries.

Lloyd's philosophies in life were of openness and acceptance - Human nature is complex. A passage deriving from the bible reads: "be kind to one another, tender hearted, and forgive another as you would want God and others to forgive you".

Lloyd and Willa had 6 children. His two daughters: Gail, grandchildren: Alan, Sarah, Tammy (Scott), grandchild: Creighton. His sons are: Lawrence (Aki), Ken (Fada) grandchildren: Julius, Neil, Emily, Martin (Maxim) grandchildren: Lucas, Sasha, David (Bonnie), grandchildren: Jeffery (Heidi), Brian (Aleisha). Lloyd has two brothers Bill, and his twin, Gordon. He had 6 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will take place at 11am, Saturday November 23rd at First Presbyterian Church, 639 Grey St, Fort William, Thunder Bay.

