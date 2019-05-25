Home

Emelia Lucia Lenton


Emelia Lucia Lenton Obituary


(TROISI)
Amy was born on September 16th, 1914 in Fort William, Ontario. She past away on May 18th, 2019 at 104 years of age at Hogarth Riverview Manor. Amy is survived by her children, Dorise Andrew-Cotter (Paul), Bruce Lenton and Bernice McCutcheon, as well as her 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Rose Zimak and many nieces and nephews. Amy was predeceased by her parents Felice and Philomena Troisi, her husband Cyril Lenton and 6 siblings. Amy lived an exceptionally long and happy life. There will be no funeral service, as per Amy's wishes. A private celebration of Amy's life will be held at a later date. If friends so desire, donations can be made to the MS Society of Canada.

