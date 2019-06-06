Home

Emil took his final flight into the sunset with loving family by his side on June 2, 2019.

Emil was a freethinker, mechanic, motorcycle racer, engineer, innovator, designer, inventor, Professional Forester, Professor, mentor, visionary, entrepreneur, business owner, world traveller, collector of cars and motorcycles, pilot, farmer, foodie, friend, brother, uncle, husband, and father.

Emil was predeceased by his father Emil, mother Anna, and brother Jiri. He is survived by his wife Lindsey, son Ron, daughter Susana, and extended family in the Czech Republic.

Emil's story with photos will be available at: http://my.tbaytel.net/edavid

Please share any memories or condolences online.

