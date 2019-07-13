|
June 11, 1945 – June 6, 2019
Mr. Emil Meier, age 73 years and a resident of P.R. Cook Apartments, passed away unexpectedly in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Emil was born in Frauenfeld, Switzerland on June 11, 1945. Emil was a farmer all of his life. First in Switzerland with his parents, then on his own before he moved to Southeastern Ontario to work as a hired hand and then to Dorion where he could be found milking cows for nearly 35 years. After he wasn't able to stay on the farm due to health reasons, he moved to Thunder bay, eventually living in Cook apartments where he would share stories of the years of farming experiences.
Emil is survived by his children, Waltraud (Jim) and Christian (Raffelina) and their mother Hildegard, grandchildren Casey, Samantha, Jayna, Gloria, Adam and Zackary and great grandchild Alayah as well as his sister Annamarie. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.
He was predeceased by his parents Emil and Hanna, his sister Marlise and brother Gerhard.
A gathering for friends and family to remember Emil will be held Sunday, July 21 at St. Joseph's Heritage, 63 Carrie St. in The Georgian Room from 12:00 until 4:00pm.
Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Emil to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.