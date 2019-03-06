|
It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Emil Stokaluk on Monday, March 4, 2019 at age 90.
Born in Port Arthur to Lily and Anthony Stokaluk, he was the youngest of eight boys born into a golfing legacy family. If Emil wasn't running a golf course, he was certainly there golfing every chance he got, until finally putting the clubs away at 80.
Emil is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Effie, along with their 4 children Richard (Martha), Danny (Rosie), Cathy Pak (Wayne), Lorraine; grandchildren Jaclyn Pretto (Luke), Craig (Joanne), Lisa Stokaluk-Bartnik (Tom), Danny Jr, Katie Pak-Vaillant (Pat), Taylor Onski; 3 great-grandchildren Carter and Kolby Vaillant and Penelope Pretto.
He was predeceased by his parents Lily and Anthony, his seven brothers Stanley, Michael, Paul, Sam, Steve, Julie, Lawrence and grandson Darryl Pak.
The family wishes to give special thanks to the physicians and nurses for their excellent care during this time and for their kindness and compassion.
Funeral Services for the late Mr. Emil Stokaluk will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James. A private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations on his behalf may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Northern Cancer Fund.
