

February 16, 1960 – August 27, 2020



It is with great sadness that the family of Emile Jean, better known as Gonzo, say goodbye to one of our most colourful family members. Gonzo, as he insisted that his friends and acquaintances call him, lived in Thunder Bay his whole life. He was born on February 16, 1960 to mom Marie and dad Hector, one of 4 boys and 1 girl and was raised in Current River where he made many lifelong friends. He always fondly recalled growing up in Current River where he could play tennis at Black Bay School, swim at P&G, play hockey for the Current River Meteors and later the Comets at Current River Arena … he lost his teeth playing hockey there when he was in his teens. Having lost his dad at a young age, he had several father figures that helped him get through the early years. Although he left the house on Black Bay Crescent in his teens to go out on his own, he bought the house from his mom when he married his wife of 34 years, Kerri Chaboyer. In his teens, Emile began working for a local contractor where he learned many of the carpentry skills that he picked up over the years. He also worked for the Shipyards and then at Lakehead University for almost 30 years. Gonzo was a well known figure at LU where he met so many people and retained many friendships, he liked to say that even the President of LU called him Gonzo! He had two beautiful children that he was so proud of, his daughter Casey in 1988 and his son Lucas in 1992. In 1993, the family moved to Brent Street where so many memories were made with our family and friends during the 25 years we were there including some travel holidays to Disney with the kids, to hot spots with friends and many golf vacations, a sport he took up with his father in law, Bryan. The day we moved into Brent St, we became fast friends with our neighbours and their girls whom he just adored and who shared his love of the Maple Leafs. Emile set up his garage as a workshop there and made so many beautiful wood products for both us and many other people. As soon as Kerri said ‘I have an idea', he knew he was in trouble and he would have to start a new project but he always did it with determination and perseverance and he always got the job done. He retired from LU in 2017 to help build his and Kerri's dream log cabin back on the Current River and where he once again found some old and new friends within minutes of moving out there. He put his heart and soul into the cabin and has a left a legacy for his family that we will never forget.Gonzo made friends with everyone he met, his enthusiasm for life was infectious so he leaves behind a huge number of people that will feel his loss particularly his immediate family, his wife Kerri, daughter Casey and son-in-law Jordan, grandchildren Zoe and Carter, son Lucas, sister Annette Wabegijig (Cleo), brothers Gerard (Lorraine), Daniel (Janet) and Frank (Connie), many nieces and nephews and his close friends. He was a fixture in the Chaboyer family gatherings as Bev and Bryan's son-in-law, Jody Bayes (Brian), Lori & Brook's brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle and we will miss his presence immeasurably along with the extended Jean families and relations who he kept in contact with.Due to the current restrictions for COVID-19, a outdoor celebration of Gonzo's life will be held for family and close friends at his property on September 11, 2020 from 1 to 4pm. We encourage anyone attending to be safe and drive with someone if possible.We would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support that we have received over the past week. This quote was given to us by a friend and it really says it all “Your wings were ready but our hearts were not”.In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dewdrop Inn Thunder Bay, Shelter House Thunder Bay or RFDA (Regional Food Distribution Association) Thunder Bay would be greatly appreciated.Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.