With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Emile Rousseau on February 5, 2020, at home, in Thunder Bay, surrounded and supported by his family and friends. On May 3, 1935 — his father's birthday — Emile was born to Art and Ann Rousseau in Fort Frances, Ontario, making life-long friends. At 18 he moved to Atikokan and there he married his high-school sweetheart Joyce Perry, and had their two children, son Perry and daughter Geraldine. In 1958 the family moved to Fort William and Emile joined Great Lakes until retirement, in 1993, enjoying life with Joyce and good friends in Shebandewan, Florida and Stanley. He is predeceased by his parents, brothers Hank and Roland, and his sisters Alice, Yvonne and Therese. He is survived by Joyce, Perry and wife Cathy, grandchildren Jessica, Elizabeth, Jordan and Ethan. Geraldine and husband Eric. Special thanks to Dr. Olga Kisselgoff, Dr. Miller, hospital staff and home care for all your wonderful help and care. Funeral service to be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Agnes Church 1019 Brown St. at 10:00am Monday, February 10th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Center and/or SPCA.