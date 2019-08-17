|
It is with profound sadness that the family of Emilie "Millie' Delvecchio announces her passing on August, 14, 2019 at the age of 90 years. She was the devoted wife of the late Frank Delvecchio, dedicated mother of Debbie, Karyn and Francine, loving grandmother of Duncan and Emily, and cherished great grandmother of Kainaan, Xavier and Aislyn. The Funeral Mass celebrated by Father Joseph Arockiam will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, 615 Connolly Street, at 10:30 am. A private family interment at Mountainview Cemetery will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Peter's Church Renovation fund would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street. On-line condolences may be made at www.sargentandson.com. Rest in peace Mom.
You are forever in our hearts.