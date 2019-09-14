|
EMILIE HEINICKE (nee FORDERER)
October 17, 1921
September 11, 2019
We are truly saddened with the passing of our beloved Mom, Oma, Great Oma and Aunty - Emilie Heinicke (nee Forderer) on September 11, 2019 at Hogarth Riverview Manor. Emilie was born on October 17, 1921 and she was raised and educated in Karlsruhe, Ukraine. She went to Germany during W.W. II and there she met the love of her life, Heinz Heinicke. They married in 1946 and had three sons (Tony, Karl and Klaus). In 1955 the family travelled to Canada and settled in Fort William. Emilie worked at several restaurants including the Venice Grill and Columbia Grill. In later years she loved to go fishing and camping, and berry picking with her children, grandchildren and family members. She also loved cooking, housekeeping and gardening. Emilie was a long time member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She was predeceased by her husband Heinz in 2007, and by her parents - Jakob and Pauline Forderer, her sisters - Efena, Mathilde, Walberga (Wally), Rosa, and her brother Hans. She is survived by her sons Tony, Karl (Janice), and Klaus, her grandchildren Hayley (Steve), Stacey (Rob), Heather (Bryan), Tannis (Chris), Jeffrey (Shannon) and Sarah (Chris), and her great grandchildren - Cullen, Willow, Zoe, Teryn, Kori Anna, Mihalia, Jaida, Treysen, Azariah and Zyla. Nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives also survive here, in Germany and the US. A memorial service will be held at Blake Funeral Chapel, 200 S. May Street, Thunder Bay on Thursday September 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation for friends and family will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am prior to the service at Blake's. Emilie's family would like to thank the staff/caregivers at Thunder Bay Regional (2C) and at Hogarth Riverview Manor (Transitional Care Unit - Cedar) for their care and compassion these last few weeks.
