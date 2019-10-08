|
|
1934 ~ 2019
Emilien Joseph Jalbert, 85, of Thunder Bay, Ontario, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, leaving behind a void that can never be filled. Emilien will always be remembered as the kindest, gentlest, and most humble man anyone could hope to meet. He was a kind soul and loved by everyone who knew him. He was born on May 5, 1934, in Saint-Gabriel, Quebec, to a very loving and devoted family. As a young man, Emilien met the love of his life, Gemma Jean, whom he married in 1955 and with whom they recently celebrated their 64th Anniversary. Emilien decided to leave the province of Quebec and venture into the northern parts of Ontario soon after, settling in Dubreuilville where he worked for 13 years as a millwright and welder. He then decided to move his family to Thunder Bay, Ontario, in order to give them a better life. It is here that he worked at Superior Trailers for many years, followed by his time working at the Atikokan Lumber Mill. It is from there Emilien finally retired to enjoy many years tending his home, garden, and little dogs. In his prime Emilien was an avid outdoorsman, taking advantage of the splendors of Northern Ontario on his snowmobile, and enjoyed many seasons of hunting and fishing. He was a fantastic cook and enjoyed making many traditional French-Canadian recipes and working hard to make sure everyone's favourite dishes were ready for Christmas. He enjoyed carpentry and woodworking, painting ceramics, and maintaining his garden. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Gemma Jean Jalbert, his children Diane (Cyrille), Roland (Terri), Chris (Brenda), Marjolaine (Juan), Louise (Jim), Joss (Candice) and his grandchildren James, Kevin, Krista, Ryan, Melissa, Coady, Amanda, Steven, Evan, Ethan, Logan, and his 8 great grandchildren, along with his brothers Fortunat, Louis and Victor and sisters Therese, Marie, Rolande, Julie, Ghyslaine, Rita and their spouses, and Gemma's brothers and sisters and their spouses and may nieces and nephews on both sides. Emilien was predeceased by his parents Eugenie and Jean Jalbert, brothers Jean-Baptiste and Roland, sister Marie-Jeanne, brothers-in-law Jean Vermette, Oliva Boudreault and Regis Tremblay, sister-in-law Denise Jalbert and a very special grandson Patrick Lammi.
Cremation has taken place and funeral services will be held at Saint-Elizabeth Roman Catholic Church on 766 Sprague Street, Thunder Bay, on October 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Father Rey Ronquillo officiating. The family would like to thank Saint-Joseph's Hospital, Hogarth's Transitional Care Unit, and the TBRHSC ICU and unit 3A for helping to make his passing a peaceful one.