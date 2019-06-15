|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and nonno, Emilio (Costantino) Costanzo, who passed away peacefully with family by his side, on June 11, 2019, at the TBRHSC, following a year-long battle with cancer.
Emilio was born to Rosa Scalese and Angelo Costanzo on October 15, 1927 in the small town of Borboruso, Provincia Cosenza, Italy. As the second eldest of 8 children.
Emilio was left to provide for his mother and younger siblings after the tragic loss of his father, a difficult time of unforeseen hardship that would establish his admirable work ethic and strong commitment to his family. On April 14, 1951, he found great joy when he finally married his true love Giuseppina after an 8 year courtship. They soon welcomed their first born child Angela, and in the following year Emilio would temporarily leave his wife and daughter behind in pursuit of a better life for them in Canada. After securing employment in the bush camps in Flin Flon, Manitoba, and later at the saw mill in Sapawe, Ontario, Emilio would reunite with his family in December of 1954. Some 2 years later, he relocated to Port Arthur, Ontario where he and Giuseppina would plant their roots and welcome two more daughters, Vanda in 1961 and Maria in 1966. With his growing family to support, Emilio was not particular with employment and took on a variety of jobs ranging from construction to handyman work, and more stable work with Great West Timber. He would ultimately find a long-term position with Can-Can Rail (Bombardier), where he was highly valued for his work on the assembly line building doors for buses and subway cars for over 20 years.
Following his retirement from Bombardier in 1992, Emilio would spend the next 27 years enjoying his life to the fullest. He loved to garden and took special pride in his heirloom tomatoes, which he happily shared with family and friends. A talented craftsman, he could turn ordinary pieces of wood into beautiful cabinets, ornate plant stands, and more.
Emilio was a member of the Port Arthur Italian Society and St. Anthony's Parish Senior's Group where he enjoyed a good game of bocce.
Emilio is preceded in death by his father Angelo Costanzo, mother Rosa Scalese, brothers Giuseppe, Serafino and Michele Costanzo and in-laws Angelo and Allessandrina, and numerous others, and most recently by his favorite uncle Ernesto Costanzo who had become a father figure to Emilio.
Emilio will be fondly remembered and deeply grieved by his wife Peppina, daughters, Angela (Mario Gallo), Vanda (Aldo Bernaudo) and Maria (Peder Olsen), and grandchildren Luigi, Emiliano, Giovanni, Pietro, Paulo, Adele, Leslie, Jonas and Matteo, as well as 10 great grandchildren, and specifically by one little man, great-grandchild Andrew Stocco who brought him so much joy over this past year. He will also be missed by his sisters in Italy, Australia and Canada, as well as numerous other family members.
Funeral Services for Emilio will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. Anthony's Church (123 Hilldale Road) where the funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Luigi Filippini at 11:00 a.m. followed by a private family entombment. Visitation for family and friends will be held in the chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Emilio's memory to the Alzheimer Society, TBRHSC-Northern Cancer Fund or the CNIB.