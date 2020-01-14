Home

Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
Emily Achneepineskum

Emily Achneepineskum Obituary

Mrs. Emily Achneepineskum, age 78 years, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Care Group on Saturday, January 11, 2020. She is survived by her children: Joseph (Lisa), Gloria, Mary Jane (Samuel), Diane (Wilfred), Veronica, Donna (Robert) and Peter; brother Paul, sisters Theresa, Mary and Elaine as well as by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and other relatives. She was predeceased by her husband Peter, son Martin, grandson Robert, her parents and 1 brother. Funeral services will be held in Constance Lake on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Full Gospel Church. A visitation for friends will be held on Wednesday, January 15th from 2-4 p.m. in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street. As expressions of sympathy memorials to the T.B.R.H.S. Foundation-Northern Cancer Fund would be appreciated.

On-line condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com.
