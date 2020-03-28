|
Lois passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020, at Hogarth Riverview Manor, Thunder Bay, after a lengthy illness.
Lois was born in Toronto on May 22, 1934 to parents Samuel and Emma (nee Tate) Stephenson. She is survived by her brother Samuel (Winnipeg) and sister Jean (Toronto). She was predeceased by her brother William in 2010. She was a loving and generous sister, aunt, great aunt and great-great aunt to all her extended family.
Lois attended school in Barrie, Ontario. Her post-secondary education took place at the Anglican Women's Training College in Toronto. Prior to her move to Thunder Bay, Lois spent many years caring and working with families and children for the Government of Alberta and the Government of the Northwest Territories in both the eastern and western Arctic. Her particular joy in life was her pets, the many cats and dogs of all sizes and varieties that she greatly loved.
A private interment will take place in the family plot in Barrie, Ontario at a future date.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hogarth Riverview Manor (7 South) for the excellent care and kindness that Lois received while there.
If desired, donations can be made in Lois' memory to your local Humane Society.