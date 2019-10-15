|
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved Ercole D'Angelo, age 86 years on October 13, 2019.
Ercole was born on April 11, 1933 in Bisenti, Teramo, Italy. He was the youngest of seven children. It was here growing up in the countryside of Italy as a youngster where he mastered the craft of shoe-making, soon becoming his first business venture. He was also a member of the Italian Military- Alpini Division.
In 1958 Ercole immigrated to Port Arthur, Canada, now Thunder Bay, along with his wife Antonietta and first born, 7 month old Costantino. In 1976 Ercole received his Canadian Citizenship. It was one of the proudest moments of his life. Ercole was a hard working man, providing for his growing family. He worked in construction for many years, employed by a variety of companies including Barnett McQueen, D'Angelo Brothers, even starting his own company as a general contractor. He also worked at Manitoba Pool. Ercole was a skilled cement finisher who left a visible mark across the Thunder Bay area – a lasting legacy of this workmanship. Ercole was a longtime member of St. Anthony's Church and the Italian Society of Port Arthur.
Ercole was a devoted family man who loved all gatherings and celebrations. We all had the pleasure of enjoying his good food, homemade wine and sausages, along with laughter and great conversation. He had a knack for including everyone- family, friends, neighbours – everyone was welcome.
He also enjoyed gardening, bowling, playing cards and going to the casino. He enjoyed spending time with companion Mary Stipcevich and her family.
Ercole was a fun loving, compassionate man. He will be deeply missed.
Ercole is survived by his children Costantino (Bev), Lina (Arthur), Mario (Gemma) and Eva (Lyle); grandchildren Melissa, Daryl (Melissa) Robert (Jessie), Kate (Yuri), Sterling, Erica (Vlad) and David; great grandchildren Jordan-Rae and Dawson; sister Giovina Ivanetic; sisters-in-law Iolanda Maffi, Gilda D'Angelo, Argentina D'Angelo, Italia D'Angelo; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife Antonietta; parents Ettera and Achille D'Angelo; brothers Donato, Antonio, Rocco, Querino; sister Allegrina DiGiuseppe; in-laws Assunta and Costantino Orsetti, Amilcara Maffi, Francesco DiGiuseppe, Grazietta D'Angelo, Giovanni and Velia Mai and Philip Ivanetic.
Funeral services for the late Mr. Ercole D'Angelo will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 leaving the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma at 10:30 AM to St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church for the Funeral Mass at 11:00am. Entombment will follow in St. Andrew's Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday evening in Everest Funeral Chapel from 5:00 to 8:00pm, with Vigil Prayers beginning at 7:00pm.
If friends desire, donations in memory of Ercole may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay or a charity of your choice.
