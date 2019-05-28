|
Eric Dalzell went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday May 22, 2019 after an almost 10 month battle with brain cancer. He fought long and hard to stay here with his family and friends and we are very proud of him.
Eric was born in Grand Rapids, Manitoba and moved to Pickle Lake, Ontario at the age of 9 with his parents and brother. He spent his adult years working for the Hudson's Bay Company, Precambrian Wholesale, Dona Lake Mine, Mistik North and OPP as a guard. He began his work with the ambulance in 1988 as a volunteer and proceeded to complete his diploma in paramedicine in 2007 with distance education. He was a dedicated paramedic for 30 years and was respected by his colleagues and his patients. He was loved by his little town where we also served as the fire chief and the Emergency Management Coordinator.
Eric was a lifelong member of Pickle Lake Gospel Chapel where he served as the Sunday school teacher. He will be remembered for his dedication to God, good teaching and giving nature, always willing to lend a hand with whatever needed to be done. He will also be remembered for his love of home improvement projects, crossword puzzles and sitting on his deck.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Senia (Halteman) Dalzell;, his four children, Coral, Brittany, Taylor and Ethan.; his mother Georgina Dalzell and father James Dalzell; and his brothers Gerald and Don, as well as many relatives on both sides of his family. He will also be greatly missed by his coworkers and many friends.
Eric's celebration of life took place Tuesday May 28, 2019 at the Pickle Lake Community Hall. In lieu of flowers If friends so desire, donations may be made to the “T.B.R.H.S.F. Tamarack House”, “St. Joseph Hospital Foundation- Hospice” or “I've got your back 911” through the Sioux Lookout Funeral Home, Box 1449, Sioux Lookout Ontario. P8T 1B9.
