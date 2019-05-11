Home

Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
Eric Einar Peterson

ERIC EINAR PETERSON

May 21, 1917 – March 18, 2019

The family is heartbroken to announce the passing of Eric Einar Peterson, age 101 years on March 18, 2019 with his family by his side. According to Eric's wishes a “happy” celebration of life will take place from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. with words of tribute beginning at 12: 00 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Hilldale Lutheran Church with Rev. Jari Lahtinen officiating. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery. If friends so desire, Eric was a huge animal advocate, donations may be made to the Thunder Bay & District Humane Society.

