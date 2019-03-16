|
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Eric Harvey Tulk, age 90 years, a resident of Thunder Bay, who passed away with his daughters at his side on March 10, 2019. He was born on August 9, 1928 in Deer Lake, Newfoundland and later moved to Grimsby, Ontario and then to Toronto, Ontario, where he met his wife Irene. Eric worked on numerous construction projects in the Greater Toronto Area for many years applying his exceptional skills in many construction trades. In 1971, he relocated in Thunder Bay with his wife and young family to start his own construction business, Hollow Metal Services. In his retirement, he took great pride in operating his hobby sawmill and cutting/chopping wood (keeping him young and active) for his furnace at the site of his dream log home in Gorham Twp., built with his wife. Eric, well known for his witty humour, loved to laugh, often teasing or playing pranks on those he loved. He was always friendly, kind, generous and appreciative to all. Eric was very hard working and enjoyed building, using his many talents, strong will, and determination. He would do anything and everything to support his daughters from vehicle and home repairs to furniture making with wood from his property, cut, planed and dried in his sawmill. For leisure, Eric enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting and camping. His love of his dogs was second only to his unique ability to befriend the many wild creatures that followed him around his country property. Eric will be lovingly missed by his wife Irene (Olson), daughters Dallas (Rob Laprade) and Cindy (Paul Giardetti) and his four grandchildren (Evan, Scott, Madeline and Daniel), who loved him dearly and were so proud of Eric for his involvement in their lives and his passion for those things he believed in during his lengthy, accomplished life. Eric was predeceased by his parents, George Charles Tulk and Daisy May Wilton, and siblings Milton and Rita. Cremation has taken place and a family celebration of life will be held at a later date. If friends so desire, donations can be made to The Canadian Lung Association or The Heart and Stroke Foundation.
