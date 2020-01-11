|
Aug. 3, 1944 ~ Jan. 4, 2020
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of husband, father and friend, Eric James Small. Eric passed away peacefully on January 4th, 2020 at 2:45am in St. Joe's Hospice. with his son by his side. His son read beautiful words of love and caring from his sister-in-law of Ottawa at this time.
Eric was one who loved his homes and his family. He was an excellent builder with an artistic eye and fixed up every home he purchased as well as building two beautiful custom homes in historic St. Andrews, MB. He also built from ground up a cottage on Lake Winnipeg for summer fun.
He loved keeping up the grounds of every home and had grass that friends called a ‘putting green'. His motto was to ‘cut long and cut often' thus not shocking the new shoots into dormancy. He had a lawn care business for seven years after retirement from the C.P.R.
Eric loved to golf and he loved his golf buddies. For years the guys would golf almost every day of the summer. On occasion they would barbecue sausages and enjoy ‘a cool one'. The love of cooking extended to beautiful roast dinners, many Christmas turkeys, and tasty soups which could be sold at fancy restaurants. He was truly a 'Man For All Seasons'. You were our Rock and our Reason and we will miss you every day for the rest of our lives. You will remain in our hearts forever. Your loving family .....