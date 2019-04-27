Home

Eric Lindstrom


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eric Lindstrom Obituary

Mr. Eric Lindstrom, age 73 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospice on April 25, 2019. Born on January 23, 1947 in Sioux Lookout, he was employed as an iron worker. Eric is survived by his son Christopher and his grandchildren Odin and Bianca. Cremation has taken place and according to his wishes, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Thunder Bay & District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.

