We are devastated to announce the unexpected and tragic loss of our wonderful husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, taken from us so suddenly on September 12, 2019 at age 36.
Following graduation from St. Pat's, Eric proudly served his country for six years with PPCLI2 in Shiloh. It was during a tasking in New Brunswick that he met Jane and she quickly claimed his heart. During their 14 years together, they were blessed with their boys, Dylan and Matthew. His love for Jane and his boys was evident as he cared for and protected them every day. He was determined to guide his boys in the right direction, teach them the right lessons, and provide them a solid foundation to build on as they grew and, because of that, they will grow to be wonderful men, just like their dad.
Eric loved exploring the outdoors with his dad and brother. They enjoyed many canoeing adventures through Quetico together. And, oh the stories he would tell! Eric loved spending time with his sister and her family, always greeting her with a loving “s'up, loser.” He loved to cook for his family and friends, starting the BBQ at 4:00 am to slow cook a perfect pulled pork. But his favourite was his pizza oven, a gift from Jane – there was nothing like an evening on the deck watching him nurture each pizza, tasting, talking, laughing, and being together. He shared a passion for woodworking with his dad, loved to fish with his boys, and camp with his family, proudly watching his sons learn and explore their environment. Eric loved learning new things and sharing his knowledge and experience with others.
Eric finally found his dream job as a signal maintainer for CN. He was a mentor for new employees, guiding and teaching them to take pride in their work and do their best. He believed in putting in the extra effort to do things the right way, and his dedication and strong work ethic earned him the respect of many.
Eric was vibrant and lovable and smiled far more than he frowned, he could take the simplest story and turn it into an enthralling masterpiece. He loved to make people laugh. But his best attribute was his ability to take any difficult situation and make sense of it. He could separate the emotion, isolate the facts, follow the trail, and present the logic, and we turned to him for this guidance many times. He was loyal, dedicated, and respected by many.
Along with Jane, Dylan & Matthew, left to carry on without him are his parents, Herb and Megan; sister Stacy (Craig) Brown, Campbell & Caleb; brother Bill (Angela), Elli & Ayla; grandmother Tanya Hladysh; in laws Shaun (Margo) Collicott; Joy Collicott; sister-in-law Amy (Jeff) Gillis, Sadie & Casey; brother-in-law Allison Collicott; Aunts & Uncles David & Joyce Hladysh, Carla Poluyko, Maryann & Bob Winter, Rudi & Lorraine Mermans, and many cousins and other family who love him deeply.
Eric joins his grandparents Peter Hladysh and Herb & Adrianna Mermans, uncle Bill Hladysh, and many other loving family members in heaven.
Our lives are forever changed, and we will never stop yearning for his warmth and strength, his common sense and compassion, and his deep love for his family.
A celebration of Eric's life will be held on Friday, September 20 from 1-4 at the Slovak Legion. Tributes will begin at 1:30. Bring a story with you to share. For those who wish, contributions to his sons' education (RBC), or to Adopt-a-Mutt Rescue, would make Eric happy.
Eric Mermans will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
