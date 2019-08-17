|
|
1928–2019
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our father Erich Edmund Jung while under the care of the wonderful staff at Sante Manitouwadge Health on August 6, 2019 in his 92nd year.
Dad was predeceased by our mother Katharina Jung (2002). He is survived by son Detlef Jung (Helene), grandchildren Farica (Great Grandson Ryden), and Axel (Courtney). Son Ronald Jung (Jacqueline), grandson Kurtis (Elisha) and daughter Andrea Saunders (David), grandchildren Christopher (Sami) and Karoline (Robin).
The fourth of seven children, he is also survived by his sisters Christel (BC) and Elfriede (Germany).
Dad was very committed to providing his family a good life in Canada and came here to work at Geco Mines as a Welder and Machinist in 1963, leaving a career as a Stationary Engineer, and former Glider Pilot in Germany. Upon retirement he become a passionate hobby farmer and gardener. In his memory wildflower seeds from his garden will be planted at his favourite places.
In accordance with dad's wishes a private family service will take place at a later date.
Auf Wiedersehen Dad!