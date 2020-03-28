|
|
Erkki (Eric) RASINAHO, age 84, of Atikokan passed away at the Atikokan General Hospital on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Eric was born in Ahtari, Finland December 9, 1935. He came to Canada at the age of 16 to join his parents, who had already immigrated to Thunder Bay, Ontario. Eric trained, then worked as a mechanic, first in Thunder Bay, then moved to Atikokan and worked at M & C Motors, Newman's Garage, Canadian Charleston as a heavy equipment mechanic and Steep Rock Iron Mines until the closure as Maintenance Foreman. "He would not ask for
Afterwards he devoted all his time and energy to his trucking company Rasinaho Contracting. Eric loved fishing, hunting, time at the lake and work, work, work! He always had a tough, gruff exterior, but a soft heart inside. He lived by the Finnish term "sisu".
Eric is survived by his wife Shirley, son Paul (Debi) of Atikokan; granddaughter Brooke (Trevor) Steinhoff of Thunder Bay; and 4 great-grandchildren MacKenzie, Grayson, Kash & Miila as well as cousins in Finland. He was predeceased by his parents Toivo & Aune Rasinaho and in-laws Paul and Bertha Paiement.
Cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will take place at a later date. If friends so desire donations to the Atikokan General Hospital in memory of Eric would be greatly appreciated.
We would like to especially thank Dr. Melanie Rodriguez for the exceptional personal care she provided to Eric, as well as the devoted nursing and personal care staff, during his stay in the hospital.
~Shirley, Paul, Debi & Brooke Rasinaho
sorrow, he would not
ask for tears.
But just to be remembered throughout the passing years."
