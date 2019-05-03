|
Mr. Ermenegildo "Gildo" Marinig, age 87 years, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
Gildo was born on May 12, 1931 in Grimacco, Italy to Giuseppe and Antonia Marinig. As a young man he joined the Alpini Artillery Mountain Regiment, he was a very proud member and loved to wear his hat. He then relocated to Belgium, in 1958 Gildo immigrated to Canada to find a better life. Upon his arrival he briefly worked for CNR, then in Manitouwadge for Noranda Mine until 1979 when, along with his family he moved to Thunder Bay working for United Grain Growers, retiring at age 65. During his retirement, Gildo spent many hours fishing and gardening. He loved making wine to share with his family and friends.
Gildo was a long time member of St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, the Italian Society of Port Arthur and the Italian Alpini Choir.
Survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Romilda; children Ivana (Michael) O'Farrell and Andrew (Colleen); beloved grandchildren, Ethan, Madeline, Lucy and Olivia who were his pride and joy; sister Alma and mother-in-law Maria Vogrig both in Italy and numerous nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his parents, 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 with family and friends gathering in St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church for the Funeral Mass at 9:30am celebrated by Fr. Luigi Filippini. Interment will follow in St. Andrew's Cemetery.
If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Northern Cardiac Fund or the Alzheimer Society.
