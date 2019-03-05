|
|
Mr. Erminio “Butch” Filipuzzi, age 85 years, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Butch was born on October 21, 1933 in Fort William, Ontario. He was a life-time resident of the Westfort community. His life was dedicated to his loving wife Doreen and their family. Butch loved spending time outdoors, at home or at the family camp at Shebandowan Lake. In their younger years, Butch and Doreen enjoyed their league bowling and dancing at the Great Lakes dances. Butch retired at age 55, from his career at Great Lake Forest Products as the finishing room Foreman.
Butch will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years, Doreen; children Diane (Bill) Tighe, Linda McKillop; Cathy (Dom) Gilbert and Gary; grandchildren, Stewart (Nicole), Billy (Amber), Kara Joy, Jen (Jeff), Reis (Kim) and Chad; great grandchildren Everett, Lillie, Emma and Ava Joy; sister, Yolanda (Ted) Drzstek; faithful companion, their dog Princess and numerous extended family.
Predeceased by his parents, sister Theresa (John) Hrynyk and grandson Kyle McKillop.
Funeral services for the late Mr. Erminio Filipuzzi will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00am in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James. Interment will take place in Mountainview Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time in the chapel.
If friends so desire, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Please sign the online condolences at everestofthunderbay.com