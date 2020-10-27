1/1
Erna Gedanitz
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Erna Gedanitz on October 23rd, 2020. Erna was born on October 6th of 1921 in the small town of Schueren, Germany. Years later she married her husband Leo Gedanitz in 1949 and moved to Thunder Bay, Ontario May of 1965 where she remained a homemaker. Leo and Erna were married for 65 years, built their home together on Oliver Road, raised their three children and grew old
together. In her younger days she enjoyed dancing with her husband and visiting with friends. Erna enjoyed all kind of needlework from knitting to cross-stitching. She loved to play bingo and visit the casino with her family. She also was an avid gardener, loved her flowers, houseplants, fishing and also made the best homemade chicken and rice soup. She was preceded in death by her husband Leo Gedanitz and her sister Lisbeth in Germany. She leaves behind her three children; Wolfgang (with spouse), Doris, and Heidi, her sister Ulla in Germany, her nephew Juergen (with spouse and 2 sons) in Germany, cousins; Maxi, Sylvia, and Derek, grandchildren; Katalya, Sean (Kimberly), Allison and Elizabeth (Rob) and great-grandchildren; Shauna, Ella, Aiden, Brittany, Michelle, Krystal and Nadia. She loved spending time with them all. Cremation has taken place and as of this point in time there is no celebration of life scheduled. A Celebration of Life may take place at a later date.

“Weinet nicht an meinem Grabe, gönnet mir die ewige Ruh´. Denkt, wie ich gelitten habe, eh´ ich schloss
die Augen zu.”

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation, The Alzeimers Society or a charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 27, 2020.
