July 10, 1946 to May 17, 2020
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Ernie Wainio announces his passing at home following a brief illness. Ernie was born in Port Arthur to Anton Wainio and Helvi (Korpi), the second child of seven children. He was predeceased by his father Anton, his mother Helvi, his two brothers Ricky and Bernie and by his sister Susan Wainio-Maute. He was also predeceased by his sister-in-laws and brother in-laws, Bertha Niittynen, (Leo), Sylivia Wicklund, (Harry), Larry Hintikka, and other numerous relatives. Ernie is survived by his wife Sonja, his four daughters, Melissa Rowat, Stacey Wainio, Sarah Wainio, Kristina Liddicoat as well his favourite son-in-law Dwayne Liddicoat. He also leaves behind his four cherished grandchildren, Liam Wainio, Kenzie Rowat, Emily and Patrick Liddicoat and his two adopted kids, Wayne Wicklund and Sherri Buurke and their families. He is also survived by his sisters and their husbands, Helen Kaarela, (Kaarlo), Sandra Legros, (Henry) Kathy Portelance, (Dale) and Werner Maute as well as his brother-in-law and best friend for many years, Sven Hintikka, (Violet), George Hintikka, (Gloria) and many cherished nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Ernie was a proud member of International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 793. He was an accomplished crane operator, truck driver and could drive or operate anything with wheels. (His quote) Ernie was a very social person and with his work, he travelled extensively and had friends and associates all over North America. Due to the COVID-19 situation, cremation has taken place and a funeral service will be held at a later date when friends and relatives can gather to give him the send off we know Ernie would have wanted. The family wants to thank Dr. Pettinger, Dr. Bester. Dr. Moir and all of Designated Dad's girls from Dryden Regional Health Care. You all meant the world to him and your greeting when he returned from Toronto General made his day. Please know that he loved you all and was so happy to have two of his girls as part of that team. I also want to thank the paramedics who tried to keep Ernie with us a bit longer and Logan Randell, Dryden Police Service. Small town heroes with kind hearts that are there when we need them. If friends and family wish, donations can be made in his name to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the Dryden Community Funeral Home.
