We, the family sadly have lost our brother, Mr. Ernest David Thompson “Bokonkeday”, 70 years old of Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek - Rocky Bay First Nation, Rocky Bay, Reserve, MacDiarmid, Ontario. Born in Beardmore September 16, 1948. Passed away unexpectedly on June 5, 2019. Predeceased by his parents – David and Jane (Hardy) Thompson, and by siblings – Andrew, Bertha, Ernest Joseph, Barbara and Baby John. Ernie was a part of a large family, and a private person, which his family respected. Ernie had many jobs in his younger years – blueberry picker, cone picker, power saw operator, fish packer, fire fighter, tree planter, carpenter and sawmill worker. Ernie enjoyed riding around in his Quad, hunting, fishing, trapping and snaring rabbits. He is survived by one brother Joseph (Joey) {a.k.a. Alien} and seven sisters – Clara, Jean (Enio), Shirley, Virginia, Stephanie, Beverly (Pete) and Theresa (Ted), nieces and nephews – Wanda, Eugene, Keith, Kevin, Eugenie, Michelle, Rachel, Roberta, Lisa, Rikka, Joseph, Joshua, David, Corina, Chris, Debbie, Charlotte, Georgina, Loretta, Bobbi-Jo, Bruce, Priscilla, Jessica, Jayne, Robert, Theo, Naiomi, Zelma, Andrew, Anita, Amede, Adelle, Andrea, Arnold, Ambrose and Angel as well as many great nieces and nephews and by godchildren – Michelle and Neil. We are going to miss Ernie dearly. Friends may call after 6 P.M. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek Community Centre, Rocky Bay. Prayers will be offered at 8 P.M. at the centre on Friday evening. The mass will be held at the centre on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10 A.M. with Father H. Augustynowicz officiating. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon, Ontario.