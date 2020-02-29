|
Ernest James Melville, 88, Beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather Ernest James Melville (Ernie), passed away on February 22, 2020 in the Kingston General Hospital in Kingston, Ontario.
Known to everyone as Ernie, he was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, to the late Andrew and Violet (Akerstream) Melville on February 20, 1932. He spent most of his life in Thunder Bay. In 1997, he moved to Elliot Lake, followed by a move to Kingston in 2015 to be closer to his daughter, Rebekah, and grandchildren. In 1973, he married his high school sweetheart, Carol Gilders. Carol was his faithful and constant companion until his final breath.
Ernie had several occupations. Over the years he was a school teacher, auto mechanic and taxi driver. He was also a volunteer for Meals on Wheels in Elliot Lake, Ontario for many years. He was active in the First Baptist Churches of Thunder Bay and Elliot Lake: singing in choirs, serving as deacon and librarian, and teaching Sunday school. He loved to tease people to make them smile, but his daughter mostly groaned at his ‘dad jokes'. Ernie was a gentle soul; he enjoyed movies and talking about cars.
Ernie is survived by Carol, and their daughter Rebekah (Taavi Neklesa) of Orange, Connecticut. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, who were the source of great joy to him: Kaia (15), Jaan Erik (14), Liisu (10) and Mikk (7). He was able to hold all of them in his arms just after their births in California and Connecticut. Ernie's two brothers, Lorne and David, also survive him as well as many nieces and nephews. Carol's family was an important part of his life too, especially her brother, David, and late sister-in-law, Dorothea.
Carol and Rebekah would like to thank the palliative care staff at Kingston General Hospital as well as the entire Extendicare staff for their kind and loving care.
A memorial service was held on February 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Victorian Order of Nurses for Canada (VON).