1955 – 2019
It is with great sadness that our family and dear friends mourn this unexpected passing on Thursday, November 21, 2019.
We cherish all of the fond memories of times spent together at Shebandowan with laughter, shared camaraderie and love for one another.
He was predeceased by his father Gordon in 1973 and mother Jean in 2015.
He is survived by his partner Pam; daughter Kaitlin; sister Donna; nephew Matt (Jenny); and nieces Stephanie (Soni) and Meredith (Dave).
Cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James.
Special thank you and appreciation to the excellent doctors, nurses and staff on 1A at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
We are all thankful for his great heart and care.
If friends desire, donations to a charity of choice would be appreciated.
