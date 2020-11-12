Mr. Erro Robert John Winters, age 50 years, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.



Rob was born in Thunder Bay on August 15, 1970. He worked hard for his family, most recently in the flooring industry. Rob loved the outdoors, especially fishing and time spent at camp. He was always full of life and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Rob will be deeply missed, but will always stay in our hearts.



Rob is survived by his wife, Heidi; sons Josh and Kale; his mom and dad, Barb and Gerald Erb and father Arthur Winters; brothers Dave Erb and Jed Erb and sisters Angela McPherson and Rhonda Streicher. Many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive in Thunder Bay, Calgary and Southern Ontario.



A private family service will take place. A Celebration of Life for friends will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm at the DaVinci Centre. Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Rob to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.



As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the Celebration of Life is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Everest Funeral Chapel, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.





Death takes the body. God takes the soul.

Our mind holds

the memories.

Our hearts keep the love.

Our faith let's us know we will meet again.



