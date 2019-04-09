|
August 27, 1941 – April 8, 2019
Mrs. Erva Levanto, age 77 years, passed away peacefully in Hogarth Riverview Manor on Monday, April 8, 2019 with her family by her side.
Erva was born on August 27, 1941 in Fort William, Ontario. She worked as a hairdresser in her early years. She married Dario Levanto and together they started their family. Erva was a dedicated homemaker as well as a babysitter, taking care of many children over the years. Erva loved camping at Northern Lights Lake as well as gardening in her greenhouse in Vickers Heights, making many memories with her sister Paulette. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting but her true passion was spending time with relatives and friends. Erva was always the life of the party and had a wonderful sense of humour. During her time at Hogarth Riverview Manor, she made many friends in the Smoking Group. Erva touched many and will be missed by all who knew her.
Erva is survived by her children Lea and James, and step-son Davy Levanto; grandchildren Justin, Sadie and Stephenie; sister Paulette (Tres) Buchik; sister-in-law Barb Brown as well as numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Dario; her parents Jim and Babe (Erva) Brown and brother Terry Brown.
Funeral Services for the late Mrs. Erva Levanto will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00am in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street. Interment will take place at a later date. Should friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations made in memory of Erva to the Northern Cardiac Fund would be greatly appreciated.
