Esko Kasma

March 22, 1941
-August 23, 2020
Born in Finland. Emigrated to Canada in 1951. Attended Lakehead College and Queens University, prior to careers in Finance and Collections. Obtained Real Estate Broker Licence, specizling in rural properties. Enjoyed fishing and the outdoors, especially at MacCormak Lake. In retirement he turned to chess, scrabble and cards, ALWAYS ready for a game. Thank you to the Doctors and Staff of Hogarth/Riverview Manor for the special pallative care to help make his passing peaceful. Cremation has taken place, no service to be held.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 29, 2020.
