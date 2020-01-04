|
November 24, 1955 -
December 23, 2019
Esko Olavi Bjorn, age 64, of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019 at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC), after a lengthy illness. Esko was born in Port Arthur and attended Hammarskjold High School. He worked in the Fluid Power trade for over 40 years, starting his career with Lakehead Diesel and Hydraulics, moving on to Vulcan Machinery, Hypower, Baytech to name a few and ending his career at Thunder Bay Hydraulics. He maintained a strong work ethic and highly developed skillset in his trade. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with all the "Farm Boys" and going to Riverview Raceway - Go #80, cruising on his motorcycle, socializing with family and friends, along with enjoying a good "hypo." His dogs Supi and Colin were an important part of his life, along with bird watching at his home in Lappe. Esko was well-known in the Lappe community. Actually, he was well-known just about everywhere. If you are a Bjorn, you could expect someone to ask if you are related to Esko, followed by a humorous anecdote or comment. Anyone with an opportunity to meet him, enjoyed his unique character and quick witted sense of humour. His stories and comments would leave you laughing until you burst into tears. He loved a good laugh with friends and family, whom he treasured dearly and was very proud of his family and Finnish heritage. In his last days, Esko commented on how much he missed his brother Andy. Not only were they brothers, but best friends. A special thanks to his buddy Ismo, for his kindness and support over the years, as he truly valued your friendship. We wish to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Stewart Kennedy, Dr. Osman, Dr. MacDonald, the vascular service team, ICU staff, the MCTU team, renal unit, and nursing staff in 3B at the TBRHSC, for providing Esko with excellent care over the past few months. We also would like to thank Dr. Migay and the staff at the wound clinic at St. Joseph's Hospital for caring for Esko over the years. Special thank you to Dr. Stewart Kennedy for providing Esko with many years of the best care possible. Predeceased by his parents Kaarina and Jouko, brothers Paavo, Andy, nephews Brian, Bert and Paul. Survived by brothers Martti (Myra), Seppo, nieces Amanda Bjorn (Brett Belcher), Alana Bjorn, nephews Ken (Chrissy) Bjorn, Geoff (Diane) Bjorn and numerous cousins in Canada and Finland. Thank you to everyone that spent time with him at hospital, brought coffee and enjoyed more than a few chuckles in his company. As per Esko's wishes, cremation has taken place and a gathering for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Finlandia Club on Bay Street. He will return to his old home in Lappe for one last winter to watch the birds. Interment for family to be scheduled in the spring at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to Our Hearts at Home Campaign at TBRHSC or the charity of your choice.
Bjorn - Bjorn to be wild! "Catch you on the flip side."
