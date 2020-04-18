|
|
October 20, 1927 –
April 15, 2020
It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend Esterina Ferrari, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Roseview Manor.
Born in Grimaldi Italy on October 20, 1927 to Domenico and Michelina Foresta, Esterina was one of nine siblings. She was married to Filippo Mauro in 1953 and later had two children. Esterina endured many hardships throughout her life – losing her mother at a very young age and being left a widow with two small children in early adulthood. Her immense inner and outer strength is what kept her going until the end.
Esterina worked extremely hard to provide and care for her children. In search of a better life for her family, Esterina voyaged to Canada in 1966. She arrived with her two children in Port Arthur, Ontario to be reunited with her family who had arrived earlier. Her beloved brother, Joe Foresta and sister, Ada Fidalic supported her fully when she arrived. She settled among a community of family and friends and married Rosario Ferrari in 1971 and had her third child in 1972. She was again left widowed but continued to persevere, working several jobs to make ends meet. Her family and friends were her main focus in life and she took great pleasure in their accomplishments and happiness.
Esterina enjoyed gardening and sharing her yield of vegetables with her family and friends. She was a fantastic cook- gnocchi and ravioli were among her many specialties. She loved returning to her birth town and made a trip back to Grimaldi many times. She would say “ I was born in the sun, and I will die in the sun”. Her wish was fulfilled as the day she passed the sun was shining brightly.
Esterina will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her eldest son Frank; daughter Anna (Tony); and her youngest son Elio (Santrina); by her grandchildren Philip (Lesley), Leila (Frank) and Franki-Lynne; as well as her great granddaughters Bianca, Aliviah, Alessia, Nadia and Anthia. She is also survived by her sisters, Ada Fidalic and Vanda Bossio who have shown her great love and friendship, as well as numerous nieces and nephews whom she treasured and held close to her heart.
Esterina was predeceased by her parents Domenico and Michelina Foresta, her husbands Filippo Mauro and Rosario Ferrari, Stepson Rick Ferrari, brothers Vincenzo, Emilio and Joe Foresta and her sisters Ida Perni, Lidia Lorenzetti and Maria Clemenza.
Esterina's caring and giving ways will always be remembered by those who loved her. A special thank you to all of those who supported Esterina as her health declined, as well as Dr. Jim Scali and the dedicated staff at Roseview Manor. Esterina so cherished the visits from family and friends – your kindness was appreciated and will not be forgotten.
A Funeral Service to honour Esterina's life was held on Friday, April 17, 2020, in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma, with Fr. Luigi Filippini officiating. Entombment in Our Lady of Charity Mausoleum, St. Andrew's R.C. Cemetery.
Due to the current health crisis, services were PRIVATE, however a recording of this celebration can be viewed on the Everest website. The family also plans to celebrate Esterina's life fully, with family and friends present at a later date.
As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made in Esterina's name to a Charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
