

1931 - 2020



Please sign the

online condolences at

everestofthunderbay.com



Mrs. Esterina Romito, age 88 years, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.Esterina was born on December 2, 1931 in Paterno Calabro, Cosenza, Calabria, Italy. Esterina was the sixth of seven children of Angelina & Antonio Conforti. In 1964 she decided to leave her home town, mother, and sisters Giuseppina and Iolanda, and immigrate to Canada, joining her brothers Pietro and Francesco and families in Toronto. After a short stay, she decided to move to Thunder Bay in order to join her oldest sister Maria and family, in 1965. Esterina spent her career as a seamstress working at TK Apparel, Sacchetti's, and finally retiring from Eaton's in 1988. For the remainder of her life, Esterina enjoyed gardening and attending Mass regularly.Esterina is survived by sister Maria Bitonte, sister-in-law Maria Conforti in Toronto, brother Francesco Conforti in Toronto, brother Mario (Enza) Conforti in Italy, and numerous nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her husband Ernesto, parents Angelina and Antonio Conforti, brother Pietro Conforti, sisters Iolanda Conforti and Giuseppina Conforti, brother-in-law Santo Bitonte, and sister-in-law Rosetta Conforti.Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church at 11:00am. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service. Private entombment will follow in St. Andrew's Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.If friends desire, donations in memory of Esterina to the Northern Cancer Fund would be appreciated.