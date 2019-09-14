|
THOMPSON
Esther “Nookimas” Thompson, 71 years of Lake Helen Reserve went to be with her Lord on September 12, 2019. Her main interests was her family. Predeceased by her parents Edward and Mary Thompson, her sister Agnes in infancy, her husband Daniel McGuire, sister Theresa Hardy, brother in law Arthur Hardy Sr., and her great granddaughter/god daughter Cheyanne. Esther is survived by her brother Edward (Geraldine) Thompson, sister Mona (James) Wawia by her children Marjorie (Paul) Robert, Agnes (Mark) Rissanen, Emily Thompson (Mike Blakely), Rebecca Thompson, Jonathan McGuire, and by her grandchildren: Ryan, Melissa, Candace (Josh), Kimberly (Randy), Jessica (Jon), Ian, Stacey (Alex), Lance, Michael, Hannah, Noah, Dallas, Crystal, Sierra, Jeffrey and 22 great grandchildren. Also survived by numerous other relatives. Resting at her residence 37 Pine Street, Lake Helen Reserve, Nipigon where friends may call after 6 PM Saturday September 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held at the New Nipigon Pentecostal Church, 145 Fifth Street, Nipigon, Ontario at 11 AM Monday September 16, 2019 with Pastor Alvin Rowsell officiating. Cremation to follow. If friends so desire donations can be made to the Ontario Arthritis Society. Arrangements in care of the Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon, Ontario.