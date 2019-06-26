|
Ethel's life began May 30, 1934 in Fort William, Ontario, Canada. Ethel came from a blended family that consisted of her Father William Melvin (Mel) Oakley a beautiful, kind and loving stepmother Violet Mable Oakley, her brother Ernie Oakley and wife Doreen Oakley and two stepsisters Margaret Wozny and husband Don Wozny and Jean Kaus and her husband John Kaus. She grew up on Brodie St. and often spoke of her childhood friends from her neighbourhood. Ethel's life became whole when she met then married on April 20, 1953 Aubrey Henry Ronald Fisher (May 24, 1929 - September 27, 1976). Ronnie as he liked to be known as was the love of her life, he brought much joy to her life. Part of the joy they shared was raising their three children daughter Sharon Anderson (Apr. 23, 1953 - May 23, 2014) her husband David Anderson; son Wayne Fisher his wife Helen Fisher and years later came what was called a blessed mistake their daughter Kristie Lee Laidler-Fisher and her husband Terry Laidler JR. Even though they didn't have enough years together they made the most of the time they did have. When they weren't working Ethel at the 25th Side Road Tree Farm and Ronnie at Mahon's Electric they could be found camping out at Sibley with the family, visiting Ronnie's siblings in Montreal Ruth (Ronald) and Heather (Ernie) and their family, or spending hours laughing and playing cards with long time friends Kay and Albert Otway, Marie and Arnold Valle, Gus and Isabelle Harnden, Gilbert and Joy Baraskewich, Dorothy and Ray Chambers, Blondie Bell, Terry Wolnik, Doris and Edgar Biggar, Nancy and Duncan Gillespie and many more. Many of these friendships' were life long and very strong. Which was fortunate for Ethel since when tough times fell, they fell hard. During a short period of time Ethel was diagnosed with melanoma and her soul mate Ronnie was also diagnosed with cancer. They both had a long hard battle to fight which he sadly lost. Ronnie was dearly missed by all that knew him and tragically missed by Ethel. Alas Ethel didn't give up even though she had just lost her world. Ethel had fought her battle with cancer and won. She picked herself up and went back to college to become a bookkeeper so she could support herself and her young daughter. Without the support of friends and family this would have been even more an arduous task. Ethel learned the technology of the day one being IBM punch cards, graduated from Confederation College and landed a career at Thunder Bay Bearings a place where she made many close friends and also afforded Ethel a comfortable lifestyle and retirement. Ethel could never find another love as the one she had with Ronnie so when she wasn't working she spent time with friends and family at One Island Lake, or out in Rosslyn or Murillo visiting and making many fond memories. As Ethel was keeping busy her family was busy growing. Wayne and Helen blessed Ethel with three grandchildren Erin (Jeff) Chuchmuch, who blessed Ethel with two great-grand children Lane (6 yrs) and Paige (9 mths) and Lindsey (Sean) Henderson four great-grandchildren Hayden (6 yrs) Hunter (4yrs) Jaxson (1 yr) Ledger (1 yr) and Jesse (Sara) Fisher three great grandchildren Brady (14 yrs) Carly (9 yrs) and Aubrey (19 mths). Sharon and David blessed Ethel with two grandchildren David (Stacey) Anderson and Tyler (Cas) Anderson. Ethel was very proud of her family and could be heard proudly talking about the fact that she had 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren and could be seen showing the pictures of her family that she kept on her cellphone. Ethel was also proud of the fact that at the age of 82 she mastered not only using a smartphone and was able to text friends and family on a daily basis even using emoticons but she also mastered using a PVR to record her favourite programs. Ethel's mind was very sharp right until the end she enjoyed doing Fill it In Puzzles, playing cards and talking in the common room with her many friends at Manion Court. Over her life Ethel lost little pieces of her heart as her friends and family began to pass and move away, she took it very hard. Even though her health was beginning to decline Ethel lived a very strong and independent life, she recently celebrated her 85th birthday and was still living life on her own terms. She struggled when she had to stop driving as she felt it was the end of her independence but her family tried to ease that feeling and began to take her for doctor appointments, for groceries, dinners and quick trips to the border. Many thanks to her family physician Dr. Storkson and Dr Dhurjon for helping with her healthcare. And many thanks to everyone who helped make Ethel's life a little brighter. On Saturday June 15, 2019 after a long, full life Ethel left this world to go find Ronnie, Sharon, Kay and Ab and Arnold and all the others join them again for some card playing, camping and some laughs. She passed peacefully in her sleep at home. She requested to be cremated, though she will be greatly missed she requested that there be no services, the family will be honoring her wishes. If you desire donations may be made in Ethel's memory to Heart and Stroke Foundation www.heartandstroke.ca or Canadian Mental Health Association www.cmha.ca
Ethel Fisher will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
