It is with broken hearts we announce the sudden unexpected passing of our mother Ethel Irene Valdock in the early hours of Saturday, February 22, 2020. Cremation has taken place and there will be no service at this time. A celebration of Mom's life will take place when the flowers are blooming and the air is fresh just like mom would have loved.
Mom was born in Manitoba on November 10, 1945, moving to Dryden as a child. She met our father and started her family. She later moved to Thunder Bay to start her life with Charlie.
Mom leaves behind to cherish her memories her children Sheila (Fred), Thane (Rosemary) and Darrel (Svetlana); seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren with a thirteenth great grandchild on the way; siblings Zelda (Tom), Ron (Doreen), Linda (Bruce), Larry, Clifford and Melvin; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mom also leaves behind her constant companion, Sparky who never left her side.
She absolutely loved her flower beds, gardening and crocheting her rag rugs. In her younger years she was quite the fisherwoman, hunter and camper. Many summers were spent at Amesdale or Rushing River. Later she loved going with Charlie on trips for curling and quite often went with him on his greyhound bus trips.
Mom was predeceased by the love of her life Charlie Wilmot; parents Berthold and Irene; siblings Henry, Raymond, Garry and Dale.
Mom will be terribly missed by all who knew her. We will remember her beautiful smile and contagious laugh, her quirkiness and most of all her love for family.
If friends and family so desire, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Thunder Bay in memory of our mom.