

(GARRIOCK)

March 6, 1921 -

November 19, 2020



Supportive mother, loving wife, caring sister, loyal friend. This is who Ethel Rose was throughout her ninety-nine years. Ethel left us at 8pm November 19th to join her departed loved ones, who she truly believed were waiting to welcome her on this final stage of her journey. Born in Port Arthur, she was a red-haired Irish no-nonsense gal. Quick witted, terrific sense of humour, intuitive and wise. Ethel survived the Great Depression, enlisted and served in the Canadian Army during WWII. She loved holding a baby and interacting with children. She enjoyed many long lasting friendships and continued to be interested in and topical on current events. Ethel was determined in all aspects of her life. This determination served her well and enabled her to proudly live independently until her passing. Survived by her only daughter Linda Gale Dufour (Joe), sister Sharon Merits (Maynard), nieces Marilyn Beninger, Lynn Connor, Dawn Kilgour, Roxanne Merits, Arundel Kine, Gordie Garriock, nephew Brent Murphy, close friends Linda and Garth McGinnis and Chrissy and Chris Cano. Predeceased by parents Abigail and Patrick Murphy, husbands James Garriock and Charles (Bob) Calabakas, sisters Edna Aris, Pearl Hill, brothers Walter and Albert Murphy and special nephew Dr Bruce Aris. Ethel appreciated the care and concern shown her over the years by Drs. Peter Bentz, Chris Lai and Margaret Woods. Thanks also to the nursing staff at TBRHSC 2B and 2 North St Joseph's Hospital. We will gather to celebrate Ethel's life when the sun shines warmly on us again, the skies are blue, the breeze is gentle and this "damn virus" is under control. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army Building Fund, 545 Cumberland Street N., Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4S2.