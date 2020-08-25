Mrs. Ethel Wojciechowski age 94 years, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Joseph's Care Group - Hogarth Riverview Manor, Thunder Bay, Ontario. Ethel was born April 17, 1926 in what was then Fort William, Ontario to Peter and Rose Miller (nee Novalkoski). Ethel was predeceased by brother John Miller and sister Francis Westerman. She and Joe were married in 1944 and raised four sons and one daughter. They were blessed to have shared 71 years of marriage before his passing. Ethel put family first and she enjoyed planning many celebrations, which included her fabulous cooking with her many ethnic recipes and pastries for all to enjoy. She was well known for her baking which was sought after at many church/legion teas and bazaars. She had a strong work ethic and devoted countless hours to many organizations including the Red Cross Society (22 years), and the Royal Canadian Legion Manitoba/Northwestern Ontario Command Sports Foundation for 21 yrs serving as Registrar/Treasurer and member of the Board of Directors. Ethel was one of the initial members of the Run-A-Lap Program that helped raise funds to send children to the Legion Athletic Camps that contributed to the development of youth through the many track and field programs. In 1977 Ethel received official recognition for citizens of exceptional achievement for all of her volunteer work. Ethel was an active parishioner at St. Patrick's Cathedral and a member of the Catholic Women's League for the last 71 years. She was a proud life member of the Royal Canadian Slovak Legion Branch 129 and served as the past President of the Ladies Auxiliary. She had a passion for gardening let it be her vegetables or her many flowers. Joe and Ethel enjoyed many winter vacations in Florida with family and friends, and travelled extensively in Canada and the United States. Ethel is survived by her children David (Julie), Ken, Nancy (Don Godfrey), Michael (Denise), and Paul (Elisabeth); grandchildren Barry, Neil, Amanda, Christopher, Robert, Jennifer, Gregory, Andrew and Anne; great grandchildren, Brady, Casey, Adam, Blair, John, Ryan, Lucas and Kaylee. Ethel is also survived by her sister Alice Drndak. Ethel was also blessed with many wonderful nephews, nieces and close friends who have been an active part of her life. She was predeceased by her husband Joe in June 2015, daughter-in-law Linda in October 2015, grand-daughter Nancy in 2002 and great grand-daughter Erin in 1996. A special thank you to all the nurses, social workers and support staff from Hogarth Riverview Manor 4th floor south for the outstanding level of care you provided for our mother. You are all truly remarkable. A special thank you to Marla for all you have done for Ethel over the years. You truly were a blessing and you always brought a smile to her face. Funeral services will be held on Thursday August 27, 2020, when family and friends will gather for a Funeral Mass at 2:00 pm, with visitation starting at 1:30 pm, at St. Patrick's Cathedral celebrated by Rev. Msgr. P.M. Stilla V.G. A private family interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 150 people or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services. If friends desire, in lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the Northern Cancer Research Foundation or St. Joseph's Care Group, Hospice Unit.



