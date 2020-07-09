We are sad to announce the death of the last of the “Yule girls”. Ethel Yule, 93, died Monday, July 6, 2020. Ethel was the youngest of Andrew Yule and Eilleen (Pickering)'s ten children.



Ethel was born on Ontario Street, Port Arthur where she lived all her life, except for the last six months. We would like to thank the 3rd floor staff at Bethammi Nursing Home for their professional and compassionate care.



She attended local public and high schools. After high school Ethel went to Normal School in North Bay. She graduated with her teaching diploma and taught for two years in a one room country school just outside of Port Arthur. She decided to leave teaching to her two older sisters, Amie, and Jessie, and went on to find her dream job with Ontario Hydro in their payroll department. She loved that job and stayed in it until her retirement. Upon her retirement Ethel and her sisters, Amie and Jessie, became snowbirds in the Florida Keys.



Ethel was a very active member of the Thunder Bay community, and whether she was volunteering in a formal capacity or not, you would always find her out helping someone. She assisted with a school breakfast programme for a number of years. She volunteered for the Cancer Society, driving many people to their appointments and making friends along the way. She took her chauffeur duties seriously and would never say no to a friend who needed a ride. She was also both an elder and a member of the Women's Auxiliary of Calvin Presbyterian Church. She and her sisters were amazing bakers and made endless cookie trays for friends and acquaintances, as well as sandwiches and sweets for numerous teas at church.



Ethel never met an animal she didn't love – even the family of skunks that took up residence in the backyard. She always had a cat, or two, or three – depending on how many strays turned up at her door. At camp chipmunks climbed up her leg to get peanuts, ducks came up the path from the lake for their treats and blue jays waited on the roof for her arrival.



Ethel was predeceased by her parents, her nine siblings, and her nephew Gordon Louis.



She is survived by her niece Bonnie Yule and her husband Alan Sparkes, great niece Ainsley Sparkes and her husband Rowan Caister, great niece Hillary Sparkes and her husband Kyle Murphy, her great-great nieces Maeve and Nora Caister, and nephew Tom Yule and his wife Carol, and cousins in the Ottawa/Perth area.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private service will be held and a celebration of Ethel's life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are in care of EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma. Funeral services can be viewed at everestofthunderbay.com beginning Thursday, July 16, 2020.



If friends so desire, donations to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society in Ethel's memory would be appreciated.





