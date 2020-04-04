|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Etta Irene Findlay (nee Wall) on March 31, 2020, in her 102nd year. Etta was born on November 13, 1918 in Kingston, Ontario and was the second child to Tim and Jennie Wall (older brother Arthur died at 3 months of age). Shortly after her birth the family relocated to Oxdrift, Ontario where her father became a teacher in a small one room school house. Eight more children followed. On September 8th, 1937 Etta married Gordon Findlay and together they raised three children. A career change for Gordon brought them to Port Arthur in 1966. Gordon passed away in 1997 just one month after they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Etta loved gardening and crafts and as the eldest of 9, she loved children. She put these passions to good use throughout the years in leadership roles in her own children's activities. She took great joy in being a part of her children's activities and interests - a teacher at Sunday School, and leader in Brownies and the 4H Club. Later on Etta enjoyed taking part in many community groups such as the Canadian Order of Foresters, the Agricultural Society, and the 55+ Centre to name a few. Etta is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Elaine and David Barton, Thunder Bay, ON; her son and daughter-in-law Ronald and Pam Findlay of Inwood, MB, her youngest sibling Robert Wall, Oxdrift Ontario; sisters in law Betty Dwyer and Grace Hamilton and several nieces and nephews. She leaves behind four Grandchildren, Regina Findlay, Gordie Findlay (Debbie), Larry Findlay and Autumn Golden (Chris). At last count she had 13 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gordon in 1997, sons Edward at birth & Stanley in 2012, siblings Arthur Wall, William Wall, Florence White, George Wall, Hazel Wills, Lillie Hundy, David Wall & Margaret Goosen. The family would like to acknowledge all the wonderful staff and care givers of Dawson Court, Bethammi and Roseview for all their loving care and support over the years. If so desired, donations may be made to the Arthritis Society or a charity of choice.Online condolences may be made at
