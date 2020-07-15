1/1
Euclide Lalonde
Mr. Euclide Lalonde age 96 years, a resident of Lakehead Manor passed away at his residence on Friday, July 10, 2020. Born in Sudbury, Ontario on December 13, 1923, Euclide moved to the Thunder Bay area as a young man. He worked for a number of years as a bush worker with Abitibi Forest Products. Euclide enjoyed playing bingo and gambling at the casino. He will be remembered by his friends Armand and Elizabeth Blais. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:00 am in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street, with Rev. Victor DeGagne presiding. Interment to follow in St. Andrew's Cemetery.

As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral/visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
